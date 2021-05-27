Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies with light southwesterly winds. Temperatures will stay warm and only drop to the mid and upper 60s by daybreak.

Today is looking hot and dry once again. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Friday morning will be mild with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will start to get breezier Friday as our next front moves in from the northwest. Winds on Friday will be sustained between 10-15 mph. Highs Friday will be toasty again in the mid to upper 90s. A few isolated showers look possible by Friday night as the front gets closer to the region.

The front is expected to move through the region Saturday into Saturday night bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. The good news is that high temperatures do look slightly lower by Saturday in the mid to low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Drier and slightly cooler air is expected to move in behind the front Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will be down near 60. Highs on Sunday are expected to be much cooler and stay in the mid to low 80s.

Cooler than average temperatures are expected to stick around early next week. It looks like we could see a late spring wedge set up with east-northeast winds, clouds, and cooler than normal temperatures as high pressure sits to our north. Morning lows Monday will be down in the upper 50s. Highs Memorial Day Monday should be close to 80.

