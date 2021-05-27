Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry across the CSRA this evening into tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will stay warm tonight in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the southwest around 5 mph.

Hot again Friday but looking cooler for Memorial Day weekend. (WRDW)

Winds will start to get breezier Friday as our next front moves in from the northwest. Winds on Friday will be sustained between 10-15 mph. Highs Friday will be toasty again in the mid to low 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected to move through the region between 7 PM and 11 PM Friday as the cold front moves towards the region.

The front is expected to move through the region Saturday into Saturday night bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. The good news is that high temperatures do look slightly lower by Saturday in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph. Most of Saturday should be dry for most of the CSRA, so don’t cancel outdoor plans.

Drier and slightly cooler air is expected to move in behind the front Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will be down in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs on Sunday are expected to be much cooler and stay in the mid to low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Cooler than average temperatures are expected to stick around early next week. It looks like we could see a late spring wedge set up with east-northeast winds, clouds, and cooler than normal temperatures as high pressure sits to our north. Morning lows Monday will be down in the upper 50s. Highs Memorial Day Monday should be in the mid to low 80s.

