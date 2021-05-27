Advertisement

Corps to test spillway gates at Thurmond Dam next week

Thurmond Dam
Thurmond Dam(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S Army Corps of Engineers will test the spillway gates at the J. Strom Thurmond Dam on the Savannah River.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, teams will test all the spillway gates for about 45 minutes at the hydroelectric dam. Gates will open only about 1 foot. All gates will be open during most of the test.

MORE | Watch child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass

The public may attend but must stay out of the water downstream due to strong currents and heavy turbulence.

Based on past tests, crowds are expected. Social precautions should be taken.

Drones are not allowed near or above the dam, including in adjoining parks.

The public may park at the below-dam site in Georgia or South Carolina. Motorists must not park on public roads or on the dam. Visitors may also view the test from the public sidewalk atop the dam on the downstream side.

While the releases give a spectacular view, the actual effect of the releases on reservoir levels is minimal, the corps said. The reservoir is currently above full summer levels.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect
Drowning in Grovetown
Man drowns at Euchee Creek Trails in Grovetown
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Mikell Waters, 24, of Grovetown
CSRA’s latest drowning victim mourned as ‘strong, Christian man’

Latest News

Car
How Georgia officials are handling the opioid crisis
Wormsloe
Drone helps seek sunken ships along Georgia coast
Chickeen
Larger-than-life chicken starts to take shape in Georgia
SRP Park
SRP Park returning to full capacity next week