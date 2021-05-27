Beating the summer heat, Richmond County works to help families stay cool

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to beat the heat nearly a dozen cooling centers are now open in Richmond County to help families survive the summer heat.

The heat is here and for some families in our area staying cool can be a challenge.

“Okay buddy...here,” said Beatrice Beers.

Beatrice Beers takes care of her 7-year-old grandson Bryson. He has a brain disease called Pachygryia. Doctors say he only has a few weeks to live.

“Did you have fun on your vacation? Yeah I know you did,” she said.

Last week Bryson’s family took him on a trip to Disney World.

“He really had a good time. And then we came home to the air conditioning not working right,” said Beatrice Beers, Bryson’s grandmother.

The air in her trailer started going out last weekend. And without air her home got up to 95 degrees.

“You’re sitting here sweating your butt off, the nurses were sweating, and we were trying to keep him cool,” she said.

For people like the Beers who need to find ways to stay cool Richmond County has an option.

“We’ve seen high temperatures this week so our centers have been open all week and they’ll continue to be open for all summer months,” said Mie Lucas, Interim EMA Director of Richmond County.

Cooling centers will be open all summer in Richmond County. They’re places to cool off and get some water.

“You can go there read a book, spend a little time, just make sure you’re giving yourself a breather,” he said.

Beer’s rental company did get a working AC in on Wednesday. But she feels like this experience has really taken a toll on Bryson.

“He’s already on hospice but I feel putting him through that has just made his life shorter,” she said.

So far the AC is doing its job and she hopes it stays that way.

“We’re hoping,” she said.

Here’s a look at the full list of cooling centers now open. If you know anyone who needs this help share this with them.

Richmond County cooling centers:

Bernie Ward Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, 706-790-0588

Blythe Center, 3129 Highway 88, Blythe, 706-592-4988

Carrie J. Mays Center, 1014 11th Ave., Augusta, 706-821-2828

Henry H. Brigham Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta, 706-771-2654

May Park, 622 Fourth St., Augusta, 706-724-0505

McBean Center, 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Road, Hephzibah, 706-560-1814

Sand Hills Center, 2540 Wheeler Road, Augusta, 706-842-1912

McDuffie, Wood Center, 3431 Old McDuffie Road, Augusta, 706-771-2656

Warren Road Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta, 706-860-2833

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Augusta, 706-826-1370

W.T. Johnson Center, 1606 Hunter St., Augusta, 706-821-2866

