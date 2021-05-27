Authorities warn of spike in car break-ins across river region

COUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Car break-ins are up in the river region. Law enforcement says they’ve investigated nearly 1,000 incidents across Richmond, Aiken, and Columbia Counties just this year.

The biggest thing seems obvious, but it’s the number one deterrent against break ins, lock your doors. It seems so easy locking the car after you close the door. But forgetting makes you an easy target for robbers.

“99 percent of the incidents that we’ve investigated, we’ve noticed that these vehicles have been left unlocked,” said Sgt. Josh Boganow, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen an increase in car break-ins this year. In 2021, they’ve had 98 reports of break-ins in the county. That’s up 12 and a half percent from this time last year. Richmond County is reporting a small increase as well. They’ve seen 769 break-ins so far this year compared to 724 at this time last year.

“A lot of people we’ve noticed that have been victims have left valuables in the car with the car unlocked. Whether it be a cell phone, a wallet, or purse, or in some cases firearms,” he said.

Aiken County seems to be trending the other way. The last two years they’ve averaged 279 break-ins. So far this year just 31.

Sergeant Bogdanow says other than locking your doors, try parking in an area with a lot of light or security cameras.

“Evil hides in the darkness. If you can put light on something that does have a tendency to prevent and deter people to becoming a victim,” he said.

He also says neighborhoods are popular spots for robbers because they can get a lot of cars in a small area.

“If they’re apt to do it one time, they’re more likely apt to do it two or three times,” he said.

Sergeant Bogdanow says some people may not lock their doors because then a robber would just smash their window to get what they want. He says by locking your doors and not leaving valuables in plain sight, 99 percent of break ins would be avoided.

