Augusta caregiver awarded $5,000 for work with care home residents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our frontline workers have put in so much work over the last year.

One group we have not mentioned enough is the people taking care of our loved ones in care homes. And one local caregiver was awarded for her work with residents.

“It was tears from that moment,” Joanne Freeman-Blake said.

Joanne is 51 years young, and even though her badge reads five-star care specialist, she treats every house she enters like home and every patient she encounters like family.

“They are my family so I’m going to see about my family,” she said. “I have one client, she is so close to me. She is like a grandmother.”

Visiting Angels Living Assistance says Joanne is their secret ingredient to their clients, building relationships and keeping the business afloat.

“There is always a connection from the time I walk in and I’m making sure we are meeting eyes, and I’m smiling and they know this is love coming in the door,” she said.

And it’s her eyes that builds trust and it’s her physical touch that ensures safekeeping.

“By the time I finish my day, the first thing they want to know is, ‘Are you coming back? Can you come back?’” she said.

After nearly five years of building bonds and providing assistance, she was awarded a trophy of honor and a $5,000 check.

“Out of so many people anybody y’all could have chosen, y’all chose me.”

She says it’s something God put on her heart to do, and she is going to continue to fulfill her purpose, bringing love hope, and comfort to every home she enters.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.