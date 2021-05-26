Advertisement

Vaccinated personnel no longer need to wear masks in most areas at Fort Gordon

By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mandate to wear face masks has been loosened in most areas of Fort Gordon for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, masks will still be required in medical facilities.

Per updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, personnel are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MORE | Columbia County schools make face masks optional moving forward

All Department of Defense personnel must continue to comply with CDC guidance regarding areas where masks should be worn, including within airports.

Personnel who are not fully vaccinated still need to wear masks indoors.

Leaders who control work areas and classrooms can make the call in the name of safety to require masks in those areas.

“The safety of our personnel and families are our number one concern, and we will take appropriate action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as required,” said Geralyn Smith Noah, a spokeswoman for the post.

