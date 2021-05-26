Advertisement

Understanding the debate surrounding Critical Race Theory in the classroom

By Nick Proto
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Critical Race Theory in the classroom. It’s a hot topic among local parents and President Biden.

It seems like everyone is starting to form their own opinions on Critical Race Theory. If you take a look through Twitter you can see a lot of big-name politicians chiming in with their thoughts. We’ve seen several Republican leaders from across the country urge school districts not to bring it to the classroom.

So what it is? We talked to an associate professor at AU today to find out.

The past year has been a lot of learning on the fly for schools. In a year highlighted by a global pandemic, they’re now figuring out how to handle health and safety for the upcoming year. But in a year also highlighted by a social justice movement, questions about how to handle tough topics are coming up too. Things like Critical Race Theory.

“Critical Race Theory argues that racism and discrimination are systemic, meaning that they’re built into the institutions that exist in the U.S.,” said Dr. Mary Lizotte, associate professor at AU.

Doctor. Lizotte says teaching Critical Race Theory should have a place in schools.

“You would be doing the students and the community a disservice if you take this off the table,” she said.

But not everyone is on board.

“I don’t believe it’s a systemic issue where everyone is racist and so I don’t want my child taught that in school either,” said Ashley Lee, a Columbia County parent.

The Columbia County school district says they have no plans to incorporate Critical Race Theory into the classroom right now. Richmond County says they’re following state guidelines, which don’t require Critical Race Theory. Across the river, Aiken County schools decided to table a discussion about three new courses and how they relate to the theory.

Tennessee, Idaho, and Oklahoma have already passed laws banning Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called Critical Race Theory a dangerous ideology and urged schools to stay away from it.

