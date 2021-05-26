Advertisement

Start your summer off right with the Augusta Library summer reading program

By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lot of schools are out for the summer and the library is getting ready to kick off it’s summer reading program. It goes from June first to August and is open to all ages. The idea is to encourage students to keep working on those reading and critical thinking skills even when they’re not in the classroom.

The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System (ARCPLS) invites readers of all ages to participate in the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program June 1 through August 6. Reach your reading goals to earn individual prizes and be entered into special prize drawings throughout the summer.

The virtual kickoff event takes place June 1- June 5 on the Augusta Library Facebook page. The animal themed event will feature programs in collaboration with the Savannah River Site Ecology Lab, Where the Wild Things Are Rescue, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, and so many more.

Registration for the summer reading program will be online at arcpls.beanstack.org. Pre-registration will begin Tuesday, May 18. If you don’t have computer access, come visit your local ARCPLS branch and their staff will help you get signed up. Reading requirements vary depending on the age of the participants.

This is a great opportunity for all walks of life to participate in reading and fun during the summer time. For more information contact Carrie Koerber at 706-821-2631 or koerberc@arcpls.org.

Library reading program starting June 1
