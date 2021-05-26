Advertisement

SLED investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt has requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conduct an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to 4002 Columbia Highway North in Ridge Spring for a disturbance.

The 911 caller reported that there was an active disturbance and that there was a person armed with a gun.

Just after the deputies arrived at the home, they were confronted by a male armed with a handgun.

MORE | See details on spike in violence across river region

While deputies gave verbal commands to drop the weapon, the male pointed his weapon toward deputies, who responded by firing their weapons.

The male suspect was struck once in his lower torso.

Deputies immediately secured the suspect and render first aid.

Aiken County emergency medical crews took the suspect to an area hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. There were no other reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no other details available at this time.

The incident in Aiken County was the 17th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. Two of those incidents involved the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
What’s behind the spike in shootings across CSRA?
This was the scene on May 25, 2021, after a small private plane had problems with its nose gear...
Augusta airport briefly shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Rescuers respond to possible stabbing in Aiken County

Latest News

Jeffrey Tate Lewis, 59.
Augusta man with medical conditions has been missing for 16 days
Georgia Democrats offer blueprint for other Sun Belt states
Samuel E. Wright attends the 20th Anniversary Performance of 'The Lion King' on Broadway After...
S.C. native Samuel Wright, voice of Sebastian the Crab, dies at 74
Tybee
Scammers trying to prey on Tybee Island vacation visitors