S.C. native Samuel Wright, voice of Sebastian the Crab, dies at 74

NEW YORK (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Samuel E. Wright, popularly known as the voice of Sebastian the Crab in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, has died at age 74.

He was a native of Camden, South Carolina.

His death was confirmed by the town of Montgomery, New York, where Wright had founded a cultural center with his family. He died after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.

His career reached a climax when he voiced Sebastian the Crab in 1989. The movie’s hit song, “Under the Sea” would later become an Oscar winner.

He also starred in the original The Lion King Broadway cast when it hit the stage in 1997.

