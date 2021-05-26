Advertisement

S.C. native Samuel Wright, voice of Sebastian the Crab, dies at 74

Samuel E. Wright attends the 20th Anniversary Performance of 'The Lion King' on Broadway After...
Samuel E. Wright attends the 20th Anniversary Performance of 'The Lion King' on Broadway After Party at The Minskoff Theatre on November 5, 2017 in New York City.
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Samuel E. Wright, popularly known as the voice of Sebastian the Crab in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, has died at age 74.

He was a native of Camden, South Carolina.

His death was confirmed by the town of Montgomery, New York, where Wright had founded a cultural center with his family. He died after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.

His career reached a climax when he voiced Sebastian the Crab in 1989. The movie’s hit song, “Under the Sea” would later become an Oscar winner.

He also starred in the original The Lion King Broadway cast when it hit the stage in 1997.

Today, the Town of Montgomery mourns the loss of Sam Wright. Pictured here with Town Supervisor Brian Maher and his...

Posted by Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

