Roadwork roundup: Beams to be placed for new Appling Harlem Road bridge

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting at 8 p.m. tonight, contractors will close one eastbound lane of Interstate 20 to set new bridge beams at the U.S. 221/Appling Harlem Road interchange.

That’s the interchange that will serve a huge new Amazon fulfillment center.

Weather permitting, work should occur from 8 p.m. to midnight both tonight and Thursday.

A total of nine beams are scheduled for installation.

The new bridge will feature added width with two, 12-foot lanes, a 12-foot inside median and eight-foot shoulders.

Ramp roundabouts were selected as the best-fit for traffic capacity and to correct driver vision issues at a lower cost. Nature’s Way was relocated about 700 feet north to support the optimal highway access point. Completion is expected late summer 2022.

New tech to help detect problems on I-20, I-520

The Columbia County and Augusta-Richmond County area will soon benefit from an awarded $2.187 million “intelligent transportation system” build-out contract.

It will improve incident management and driver information on nearly 27 miles of Interstate 20 and I-520.

The project includes closed-circuit television cameras, vehicle detection and dynamic message signs.

Hardware will be installed along I-20 from the South Carolina line to Exit 194 at State Route 383/Belair Road and along I-520 from I-20 to the state line.

Equipment will identify bottlenecks or crash locations, and the message signs will relay that information to motorists.

Crews to suspend many lane closures for holiday weekend

To ease potential Memorial Day weekend traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related lane closures on interstates and major state routes starting at noon on Friday, May 28 and continuing to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists should be aware that crews may still be working nearby.

This particular holiday weekend is considered to be one of the state’s heaviest travel times.

Also on roadways ...

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Flowing Wells Road to install stormwater utilities on the westbound side of Flowing Wells at Brockwood Drive. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Friday.

Also in Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Mullikin Road to allow the installation of utilities at 3974 Mullikin Road. The lane closure will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Expect delays.

