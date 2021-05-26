‘On the road to justice’: Victim’s brother speaks out after S.C. weeklong manhunt for wanted man

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Accused killer Tyler Terry will remain in jail after two different judges denied his bail on all charges. The Chester City and Chester County charges include murder, attempted murder, gun charges and burglary.

Terry was acting quite unusual for a man charged with so many serious offenses. He kept looking around the courtroom and staring blankly at the judge. The judge ruling on the county charges kept asking him if he was ok and if he understood what was happening, but overall, Terry was mostly stoic even after being denied bond.

“Yeah we’re definitely on the road to justice,” says Stacy Simpson, the brother of Eugene Simpson, who was allegedly killed by Terry and his accomplice, Adrienne Simpson.

From the Chester County detention center to standing in front of a judge at the county courthouse, this is what the victims of Tyler Terry’s alleged crime spree wanted.

“Thank God he was found so he’ll be able to face charges and pay for what he did,” says Simpson.

Stacy Simpson is ready for Terry’s trial. So he could speak on behalf of his brother, Eugene.

“We’ll have our day in court and be able to see him face to face and ask him why like why did he do that? Like what was in your mind? What were you thinking that you just take someone’s life?” says Simpson.

Simpson feels those questions need answers. It is the reason solicitor Randy Newman says he has got a lot on his plate.

“We’re just getting started. It’s going to be a long, drawn-out process. These things don’t happen quickly,” says Newman.

Simpson will continue to wait as long as he needs to, but for now he says he will celebrate with his lost brother Eugene. Giving out Geno’s well-known chant.

“We caught this monster. And I’d say baby boy we did it. We got him. It’ll be justice. He’s not gonna just run free. You know what I’m saying and I’ll give a big woop woop woop woop woop,” says Simpson.

Terry also faces multiple charges in York and St Louis, including 3 more murder charges. The solicitor says he is working on the Chester case now and will help those other cases when the work is finished here.

Warrants obtained Tuesday reveal new details on the case.

Terry and Adrienne Simpson are both charged with murder in the death of Eugene Simpson, Adrienne’s husband. They are also both charged in connection with multiple other crimes and three other murders across at least two states.

According to the warrants, Adrienne Simpson admitted to investigators that she and Terry shot and killed Eugene Simpson before the pair dumped his body in a ditch on Stroud Road in Chester. The killing happened on May 2, but Eugene was only reported as missing.

By the time Eugene Simpson’s body was found, Adrienne Simpson was already behind bars following a police chase that included shots being fired at deputies, and the manhunt for Terry was on day two. Terry had also already been named as a suspect in the death of Thomas Hardin in York, S.C.

Over the course of the next five days, investigators would reveal Terry and Adrienne were also suspects in the death of 70-year-old Barbara Goodkin in St. Louis. Police say Terry and Simpson shot Goodkin and her husband, Stanley, who survived.

After Adrienne’s arrest, WBTV spoke with her mother, Carol DeWitt. She said spoke to her daughter in a brief phone call from the Chester County Jail in S.C.

“She told me to tell her kids that she loved them,” said DeWitt. “And I said, ‘Adrienne, what were you thinking?’ She told me she was manipulated.”

‘What were you thinking?’ Mother of Chester Co. murder suspect speaks out

DeWitt said her daughter and Eugene had been separated for several years, but remained friends. She also said her daughter started dating Tyler Terry in 2018.

“It was toxic. He was abusive physically, verbally, mentally.”

DeWitt took photos of Adrienne after she says Terry was arrested for beating her.

“She told me she’s scared of Tyler. She told me that a couple of times,” said DeWitt. “I said, ‘Why do you keep going back?’ She said, ‘Mama, I love him. He might change if I just hang in there.’ I said, ‘Adrienne, it aint’ worth it.”

A little over a year ago, Chester County deputies arrested Terry for first degree domestic violence. Terry is accused of hitting Adrienne so hard, she lost hearing in her right ear and her eye was swollen shut.

DeWitt said her daughter visited her just before Mother’s Day, and mentioned that Thomas Hardin was killed and Eugene Simpson was missing.

“Did it cross your mind at all that she may be involved in any of that,” asked WBTV’s Kristi O’Connor.

“Not about Eugene, you know? I just don’t really see Adrienne murdering nobody… I really can’t,” said DeWitt.

Investigators have not reveled a possible motive for the murders of Eugene Simpson or Thomas Hardin.

While Adrienne Simpson was arrested shortly after the police chase in South Carolina, Tyler Terry would remain on the run for a week until being captured on May 24.

