North Augusta High offers new aviation course to high schoolers

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sky is the limit for North Augusta high schoolers. Next school year students can take an aviation course. It’s the first of its kind in Aiken County.

The goal of the class is to give students the opportunity to explore different jobs in the field.

Travis Spears is not only a teacher at North Augusta High, but also a pilot who has been flying planes for 20 years. He says his favorite part is the freedom to travel.

“There’s been lots of times where we’re going on a trip and it’s a three-hour drive, but a 45-minute flight. Why do I want to drive three hours when I can fly 45 minutes?” said Travis Spears, an aviation course instructor.

Airlines are hiring pilots again. Delta and other airlines say they’re hiring more to prepare for future staffing as travel rebounds. Spears says this class will help prevent a shortage.

“So it’s going to cover everything from really being an aircraft mechanic to being a pilot, to being an air traffic control so a lot of careers that people usually are not exposed to a lot, get a lot of that in this class,” he said.

Spears says he’s ready to share his hobby with others.

“This will be totally new stuff that they have never really learned about so it will be exciting for them and exciting for me to take my passion and pass it on to somebody else,” he said.

He says the goal is for students to want to further their knowledge in aviation once the class is over.

“They’re going to get a lot of the book knowledge and even communication knowledge that you need to fly, but they are going to have to take the next step to go to Daniel Field, or somewhere to start taking lessons,” he said.

The curriculum was written by experts. Spears says they hope this curriculum opens up doors and lets students spread their wings.

“They wrote the curriculum understanding that not every school is going to have a pilot in the school, so it was written in a way that other schools can build on this and start offering it at other schools as well,” he said.

Right now 20 students are enrolled for next year. They’re hoping to keep it under 25. This course is primarily for 9th and 10th graders so that they can continue to take another advanced aviation course as they move to the next grade. If you think your child is interested in enrolling contact their guidance counselor.

