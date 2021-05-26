Advertisement

No serious injuries in crash involving Columbia County deputy

Published: May. 26, 2021
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County deputy was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, but there were no serious injuries, according to authorities.

It happened on on Columbia Road in front of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle hit the patrol vehicle from the rear.

