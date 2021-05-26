Advertisement

Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers in The Match

"The Match" will feature a foursome of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady taking on Bryson DeChambeau...
"The Match" will feature a foursome of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in a showdown for charity.(TNT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana will be the host for the next edition of The Match, a celebrity fundraising golf match. The participants include 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

They will tee off against 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. The competition will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. Eastern on July 6.

The event is a charity fundraiser for Feeding America and other organizations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
SLED investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
This was the scene on May 25, 2021, after a small private plane had problems with its nose gear...
Augusta airport briefly shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt

Latest News

Trevor Lawrence (Source: TigerNet.com)
Lawrence says Tebow is “a guy you want to be around”
Umpire Joe West, second from right, is applauded by the umpiring crew after a video tribute to...
Joe West breaks umpiring record with 5,376th game
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
Rodgers doesn’t attend Packers’ 1st day of OTAs
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian...
Young hits runner with 0.9 left to lift Hawks past Knicks