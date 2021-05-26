Advertisement

Memorial Day weekend brings higher gas prices, lingering shortages

Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as...
Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as some Southeastern states still deal with gasoline shortages.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re one of the 34 million Americans expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, pack your patience and plenty of gas money.

“We’re expecting these higher gas prices to be unfortunately sticking around,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

Drivers in the Southeast are still dealing with gas shortages, while motorists across the country are likely in for a gasoline price shock at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, gasoline prices are hitting their highest level in seven years ahead of the holiday.

On Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.04.

“It’s the first $3 Memorial Day weekend since 2014. But keeping in mind, it’s only about 6 cents higher than just three years ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Massive demand is driving the increase, but lingering supply chain issues caused by the Colonial Pipeline outage are also a problem.

GasBuddy said it’s still seeing low-supply issues in some Southeastern states.

“Georgia, North and South Carolina, even Tennessee and Virginia are still seeing some outages over 10%,” De Haan said. “In fact, the Carolinas and Georgia still seeing over 20% of stations without fuel.”

AAA says despite the higher prices, packed roads and gas shortages, people are sticking to their plans.

“Folks are still going to travel, so they’ll just figure out another way of trying to save money,” Gross said. “Maybe they won’t eat out as often or they’ll look for more free activities while they’re on their vacation.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
Aiken County deputy shoots gun-wielding suspect
This was the scene on May 25, 2021, after a small private plane had problems with its nose gear...
Augusta airport briefly shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt

Latest News

Over the last few months we’ve seen local businesses struggle to find workers. Now kids are...
Hope on the horizon for local businesses
People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio to announce 1st winners of Vax-a-Million lottery
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Employee shoots, kills 8 at California rail yard, police say
Critical Race Theory in the classroom. It’s a hot topic among local parents and President Biden.
Understanding the debate surrounding Critical Race Theory in the classroom
FILE - Illustrator Eric Carle reads from "Baby Bear, Baby Bear, What Do You See?" on Oct. 1,...
‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle dies at 91