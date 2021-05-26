Mari Gruby makes history as CSRA’s first female Eagle Scout

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Mari Gruby makes history as first female Eagle Scout in the CSRA. Gruby was honored this week for earning the Eagle Scout rank as a member of Troop 2319 in Grovetown. The recognition makes Gruby the first female Eagle Scout in the Georgia-Carolina Council’s 100-year history.

She started the Scouting program at the age of 14 in Venturing Crew 108 and joined Scouts BSA Troop 2319 in February 2019. She had to work very diligently to complete the requirements in two years before aging out of the program. She said her main focus after joining the troop was to earn all of her ranks and plan her Eagle Scout project.

Her project was to build a nature sensory education board for the special education classes at Euchee Creek Elementary School. She emphasized how important it was to develop leadership skills to complete this project. The project took five months to complete.

Gruby has also served on the Robert E. Knox Scout Reservation summer camp staff for three years, and any free time she had was spent working on Merit Badges. Along with completing the necessary merit badges to earn the Eagle Scout rank, Gruby also completed five additional merit badges to earn the Bronze Palm with her Eagle rank. Gruby is the first in her family to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

She said to anyone working on completing their Eagle Rank, “Keep going, you’ve got this!”

Gruby graduated from Grovetown High School on Saturday and will attend Augusta University in the fall to study Pre-Elementary Education.

To join Scouting today, go to gacacouncil.org, or contact the Scout office at (706) 733-5277.

