Local Ga. law enforcement awarded over $330,00 from state in training grants

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(wfxg)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the 2020 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved the creation of a law enforcement training grant program for state and local law enforcement agencies.

The governor’s office announces the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the program.

Out of our local counties, four agencies will benefit from this grant funding:

$31,390 was awarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

$182,598 was awarded to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

$70,545 was awarded to the Screven County Sheriff’s Office.

And $45,700 was awarded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens,” Kemp said, in the release. “This grant program will help pay for essential training - including in use of force and de-escalation - for state and local law enforcement officers and give them the tools they need to keep our communities safe.

To see the full grant awards list and to learn more about how agencies can apply for grants, click here.

