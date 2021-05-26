Advertisement

Lawrence says Tebow is “a guy you want to be around”

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Trevor Lawrence is excited to have Tim Tebow as a teammate. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tebow last week, giving the former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback an opportunity to revive his pro career as a tight end catching passes from the rookie No. 1 overall pick.

Lawrence told the AP Pro Football Podcast that Tebow ``looks great’' and ``he’s just a guy that you want to be around.`` The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after playing baseball the past five years in the New York Mets’ organization.

He’s reuniting with Urban Meyer, his college coach, and joining Lawrence following the 21-year-old’s standout career at Clemson.

