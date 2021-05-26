‘I’m tired of seeing someone shot on a daily basis’ addressing gun violence in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The recent surge in shootings across our area has many of us asking what can be done to curb the violence? We’ve talked to our local law enforcement about more resources, more patrols, and community outreach. We’re now hearing from one local activist who says it can’t stop there.

The activist we spoke to says he feels like he’s doing the sheriff’s office job right now. In fact, he thinks his organization is doing more to try and stop the gun violence. But right now he believes they need to step up and work together.

Police lights, caution tape, and memorials are becoming a weekly occurrence across our area.

“Frankly I’m tired of turning on the news and seeing that someone’s gotten shot on a daily basis. It makes me wonder what is our focus,” said Morris Porter, Vice President of the National Action Network of the CSRA. “We promote non-violence, we promote equity.”

The recent shootings he says are alarming.

“Our focus you know we’re having problems with voting laws that we should be focusing on, we’re having problems with equity that we should be focusing on, but the focus still seems to be on just surviving or having conflict that they can’t resolve,” he said.

We took data from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on aggravated assaults with a gun in 2019 we saw 217 cases. In 2020 211 and now in 2021 181 and we’re not even halfway through the year yet.

Though the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they have programs in place to get guns off the streets, Porter believes it’s simply not working.

“There needs to be a more active role that the police have in those communities,” he said.

He says local organizations like his need help to get guns off the street.

“This is where we have a voice and a stake in the community and since there is a divide or a communication gap with the community and local law enforcement we can bridge those gaps for them,” he said.

Porter says they need to form a coalition with the sheriff’s office to help bridge that gap with local law enforcement and the community. They have programs set up to help educate the community on gun violence and where to get help.

