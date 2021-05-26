Advertisement

Hope on the horizon for local businesses

By Will Volk
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few months we’ve seen local businesses struggle to find workers. Now kids are getting out of school. We talked to a local business owner about how those teens could help solve their hiring problem.

Because of labor shortages, Fat Man’s Hospitality’s co-owner has had to step up in the kitchen from time to time.

“All the time...we do whatever (laughs),” said Havrid Usry. “There are some things we have to do when there aren’t the folks there to fill it.”

Usry says easing restrictions have led to higher demand at his restaurant. And a lack of workers can make it tough to keep up with that demand.

“As business starts to ramp back up, and especially as we see larger groups and catering come back up, just trying to find part-time labor has been very difficult,” he said.

We’ve seen it a lot over the past few weeks. Many businesses have posted now hiring signs. But for Usry things are starting to change. He says he’s seen an increase in applications from students over the past few weeks.

“Yeah I’d say from the student level, and also folks that are not students we’re starting to see an uptick as well especially since Kemp made an announcement in the last couple weeks that some of those benefits would be ending,” he said.

He says business tends to slow down as we get further into the summer so he also doesn’t want to hire too many people.

“We don’t wanna over hire and then have to get rid of folks. We’re just trying to get through these next couple weeks and see how business starts to level out,” he said.

An uncertain future as we keep getting closer to normal life. Those federal pandemic unemployment benefits will end on June 26th in both Georgia and South Carolina.

