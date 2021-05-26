Georgians welcome largest ship to ever come to East Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The largest ship to ever call on the U.S. East Coast arrived in Savannah on Wednesday morning.

The CMA CGM Marco Polo passed River Street around 8:30 a.m., drawing crowds to the river to watch its arrival.

The ship is 1,300 feet and more than 175 feet wide, which is more than four football fields. It’s carrying 3,300 containers on board.

This ship is just slightly bigger than the CMA CGM Brazil that called on Savannah last fall.

To prepare for Marco Polo’s arrival, the Georgia Ports have spent years of planning, using models and simulations to get the tug boats and pilots ready.

“Georgia and Savannah continue to be and will be on the map as a global gateway. The cargo that is coming to us on this vessel is coming from southeast Asia through the Suez Canal, and it will also be taking cargo back,” said Griff Lynch, GPA Executive Director.

Business has been booming on the waters of Savannah. Georgia Ports Authority numbers continue to grow throughout the pandemic, welcoming larger ships each month to our port.

With more containers coming through, GPA needs to keep up with demand, which means there are plenty of jobs to fill.

GPA just released their numbers for April and it was their second busiest month on record, with an increase of 38 percent container trade compared to last year.

At this point, May looks to be just as strong.

To keep up, the ports have a lot of people working overtime and are trying to hire and train new employees as quickly as they can.

“I think if you look across the scope of the maritime community, certainly workforce development is at the forefront and it is one of those things we have to tackle. So, we are working very closely with the economic development authorities and the state to not only study it but look at remedies for the opportunity to bring more people here and create the proper training for those folks,” Lynch said.

They just held a job fair that had over 1,000 people show up. They have recently hired about 200 new employees.

And even larger ships than the Marco Polo will call on the Port of Savannah after the dredging project is complete. They are ahead of schedule and are 87 percent complete with the project that will make the river near the ports 47 feet deep.

Ships like the Marco Polo will now go into a regular rotation to call on the port.

It will take a while to unload the large ship and they probably won’t finish until about Thursday.

According to the Georgia Ports Authority, you can share your photos of the Marco Polo using hashtags: #CCMarcoPoloSavannah, #CMACGMRecord, and #CMACGMMarcoPolo to be entered in a contest to board the ship the next time she calls on the Port of Savannah. Please click here for more info.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was on board the ship Wednesday morning to mark the historic moment as it made its way up the Savannah River.

