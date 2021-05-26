Advertisement

Georgia Democrats offer blueprint for other Sun Belt states

(WALB (custom credit) | Source: WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Democratic Party has its answer for how the state delivered its electoral votes to Joe Biden for president in November and gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate with runoff victories two months later.

An analysis finds time, money and plenty of staff and volunteers made the difference.

MORE | House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments

Part of the answer was using “tailored outreach” to make Georgia’s electorate younger, less white and more focused than ever on absentee and early voting.

The state’s Democratic chairwoman, congresswoman Nikema Williams, says early investment in staff to reach the right voters was critical.

Williams and state party executive director Scott Hogan say their 2020 effort provides a “blueprint” for anywhere.

Also in the news ...

  • The search is on for a new person to run elections in Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the longtime elections director in his office, Chris Harvey, is leaving at the end of the week. Raffensperger’s office said in a news release that a nationwide search for Harvey’s replacement is underway.
  • The most powerful Republican in Georgia’s state Senate will seek the presiding role of lieutenant governor. Butch Miller of Gainesville announced Tuesday that he’ll seek next year’s GOP nomination for the statewide post. Miller has been Senate president pro tem, a leader elected by the chamber’s Republican majority.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
What’s behind the spike in shootings across CSRA?
This was the scene on May 25, 2021, after a small private plane had problems with its nose gear...
Augusta airport briefly shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Rescuers respond to possible stabbing in Aiken County

Latest News

crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
SLED investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
Jeffrey Tate Lewis, 59.
Augusta man with medical conditions has been missing for 16 days
Samuel E. Wright attends the 20th Anniversary Performance of 'The Lion King' on Broadway After...
S.C. native Samuel Wright, voice of Sebastian the Crab, dies at 74
Tybee
Scammers trying to prey on Tybee Island vacation visitors