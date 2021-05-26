Georgia Democrats offer blueprint for other Sun Belt states

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Democratic Party has its answer for how the state delivered its electoral votes to Joe Biden for president in November and gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate with runoff victories two months later.

An analysis finds time, money and plenty of staff and volunteers made the difference.

Part of the answer was using “tailored outreach” to make Georgia’s electorate younger, less white and more focused than ever on absentee and early voting.

The state’s Democratic chairwoman, congresswoman Nikema Williams, says early investment in staff to reach the right voters was critical.

Williams and state party executive director Scott Hogan say their 2020 effort provides a “blueprint” for anywhere.

Also in the news ...

The search is on for a new person to run elections in Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the longtime elections director in his office, Chris Harvey, is leaving at the end of the week. Raffensperger’s office said in a news release that a nationwide search for Harvey’s replacement is underway.

The most powerful Republican in Georgia’s state Senate will seek the presiding role of lieutenant governor. Butch Miller of Gainesville announced Tuesday that he’ll seek next year’s GOP nomination for the statewide post. Miller has been Senate president pro tem, a leader elected by the chamber’s Republican majority.

