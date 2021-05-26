From cooling centers to energy tips: What to know as heat soars in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the CSRA enduring searing temperatures that have already broken records and are expected to hit the triple digits in days to come, here are some things to keep in mind:

Cooling centers will be open

Richmond County and Grovetown will have cooling centers open this Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to expected high temperatures.

The cooling centers are encouraging people to wear masks. There will also be bottled water available for those who are using the centers.

Here are the cooling centers in Richmond County:

Bernie Ward Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, 706-790-0588

Blythe Center, 3129 Highway 88, Blythe, 706-592-4988

Carrie J. Mays Center, 1014 11th Ave., Augusta, 706-821-2828

Henry H. Brigham Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta, 706-771-2654

May Park, 622 Fourth St., Augusta, 706-724-0505

McBean Center, 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Road, Hephzibah, 706-560-1814

Sand Hills Center, 2540 Wheeler Road, Augusta, 706-842-1912

McDuffie, Wood Center, 3431 Old McDuffie Road, Augusta, 706-771-2656

Warren Road Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta, 706-860-2833

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Augusta, 706-826-1370

W.T. Johnson Center, 1606 Hunter St., Augusta, 706-821-2866

Also, Grovetown has opened a cooling center at Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road, with these hours:

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Cool water will be available, city officials said.

Donate a fan — or get one if you need it

The city of Grovetown has started its yearly fan drive to help residents stay who may not have air conditioning.

The city started the project Monday and has given away two fans. That leaves the city with three for those in need. But you can help increase that supply by donating one.

The city is accepting new or gently used fans at City Hall, 103 Old Wrightsboro Road, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, this fans on this Friday can only be donated until noon due to the Memorial Day holiday.

You can drop off fans at the help and information desk in the lobby.

For more information or to request a fan, call 833-464-8696.

Coping with hot weather

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities across the United States, on average killing more than 100 people each year. Numerous people and groups are at risk of heat-related illnesses, including children, pregnant women, older adults, emergency responders, outdoor workers, and even athletes. Additionally, people with certain medical/health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are at greater risk.

Heat exhaustion symptoms are heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, a thread pulse, and possible fainting and vomiting. If you experience heat exhaustion, stop all outdoor activity and move to a cooler place. Drink cool water or sports drink. If your symptoms don’t improve within one hour, seek medical attention. Heat stroke occurs when the body temperature reaches 106 Fahrenheit or higher. Symptoms include hot dry skin, rapid breathing, racing pulse, and possible unconsciousness. Seek medical attention immediately.

During periods of extreme heat, take the following precautions:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Drink plenty of water.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing that covers as much skin as possible.

Never leave children or pets in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioned vehicle and drink plenty of water. Never work alone, use the buddy system, in case you start to feel sick.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning.

Splash pad locations

These may have already opened for the season, while others may not have opened yet:

Evans Library Pavilion Park, 7022 Evans Towne Center Blvd., open until dusk

Evans Towne Center Park, 7016 Evans Towne Center Blvd., open until dusk

Gateway Park, 215 Partnership Drive Grovetown, open until dusk

Charles H. Evans Community Center and Splash Pad, 1886 Highland Ave., Augusta, $2 admission.

Aiken Sprayground, 651 Old Airport Road, Aiken, Saturday-Monday 1-8 p.m., Tuesday-Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The power to save energy

Georgia Power encourages customers to prepare for summer heat and take advantage of energy-saving tips and programs, free resources and tools to help minimize the impact of increased energy usage during the heat of summer on their electric bills.

Georgia Power is also reminding customers to review their current rate plan and select the one that best fits their budget and lifestyle. The company offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills.

Additionally, the company offers energy assistance programs to those in need of help paying or reducing their monthly energy bill.

Simple tips focused on savings as the summer heats up:

Set it for the season: Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use.

Feel the flow; free your filters: Clean or change your air filters monthly. Dirty filters can block airflow, making your system work harder to keep you comfortable. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to prevent airflow blockage.

Phase out phantom energy loss: Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Manage your spin cycle: When washing clothes, try to wash and dry full loads only, and in cold water.

Cool down the kitchen: Use your oven sparingly. Consider cooking options such as the microwave, slow cookers and outdoor grills.

Fill your fridge: Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.

Keep the heat out: Close your curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to keep the sun’s heat out.

Choose the right plan at for your budget and lifestyle www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing, with options including:

Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. Electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers are some of the biggest energy users and, by using these appliances at different times, you can reduce your monthly energy bill.

FlatBill – This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months.

Plug-In Electric Vehicle – A great option for electric vehicle drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.

Nights and Weekends – If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually.

PrePay – This plan allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. It requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

Pay by Day – Combines the control of PrePay with the certainty of a fixed daily price like FlatBill that allows you to lock in a fixed daily price over an entire year.

Residential Service – Georgia Power’s basic rate plan is available to all residential customers. This plan has a monthly base charge and a rate that changes based on your monthly usage and the time of year.

Georgia Power partners with nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need, with information available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance. Programs include:

The Salvation Army’s Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities.

Georgia Power’s Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program - The Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements to their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at The Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements to their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP

HopeWorks – HopeWorks and Georgia Power are offering senior residential customers valuable information on ways to save money on their energy bill while keeping their home comfortable and efficient.

