Advertisement

Victim dies days after collision in Bamberg County

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fatal collision occurred May 23 at 11 a.m. at Voorhees Road near Grapevine Road about 2.7 miles east of Denmark.

The vehicle was a 2016 Honda Accord driving west on Voorhees Road. The vehicle then ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver was transported to the Denmark Branch of the Regional Medical Center and then later flown to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

The driver passed away from their injuries several days later. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
SLED investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
This was the scene on May 25, 2021, after a small private plane had problems with its nose gear...
Augusta airport briefly shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt

Latest News

It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Columbia County looks to raise minimum pay, give other workers a raise
New beans are about to be installed for the Aopling-Harlem Road bridge over Interstate 20.
Roadwork roundup: Beams to be placed for new Appling Harlem Road bridge
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Vaccinated personnel no longer need to wear masks in most areas at Fort Gordon
Ship
Mammoth cargo ship makes a waves of excitement in Savannah