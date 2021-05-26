Victim dies days after collision in Bamberg County

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fatal collision occurred May 23 at 11 a.m. at Voorhees Road near Grapevine Road about 2.7 miles east of Denmark.

The vehicle was a 2016 Honda Accord driving west on Voorhees Road. The vehicle then ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver was transported to the Denmark Branch of the Regional Medical Center and then later flown to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

The driver passed away from their injuries several days later. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.