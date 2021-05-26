Advertisement

‘Drunk’ tourist texts South Carolina Aquarium education hotline

SC Aquarium reopened
SC Aquarium reopened(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: May. 26, 2021
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium has started a program for visitors to gain fast facts about marine life, but officials say one person decided to reach out while drunk.

The South Carolina Aquarium says their program is called “Ask an Aquarium Educator” and it provides a hotline for visitors to have their most pressing questions answered quickly.

However, when one tourist decided to reach out with some drunken questions, aquarium educators thought they would answer and then share.

The texts shared by the aquarium reveal some pretty interesting questions including: “I’m currently at the corner of Market and Meeting Streets. What would I have seen around me 10,000 years ago?”

Additionally, the inebriated inquisitor asked, “Is there something unique to the Lowcountry that those who study marine life are fascinated by” and “Why should I only eat oysters in months that contain the letter R”?

To the text messenger’s surprise, the aquarium says their educator answered back in a series of messages and even explained the “R” rule for oysters.

