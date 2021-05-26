Downtown development underway in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Demolition is officially underway at the Marshall Square property in Columbia County. This land will have hundreds of luxury apartments, retail, offices, and restaurants. Developers hope it’s the backbone for downtown Evans.

“All that was - was dirt over there. It was a dirt field,” said Barry Austin, resident of Columbia County.

Barry Austin has lived in the area for about 25 years. He’s seen so-called downtown Evans grow project by project.

“Growth is good because it brings different people in. You get a chance to meet different people, and they have different ideas. So, it’s really great,” he said.

Tracy Frey can see the growth from the window of her two new businesses.

“Just seeing everything happening, I mean we want to be a part of that growth. We want to be a reason to continue to bring people into the area,” said Tracy Frey, owner of Buzzed Bull Creamery.

Roll On In Sushi, Burritos, and Bowls and Buzzed Bull Creamery are coming soon.

“It’s nice for people in Columbia County just to come and find something fun to do right in their backyard,” she said.

But the timelines for all these projects are up in the air. Due to rising prices and hard-to-find building supplies.

“You used to be able to get certain supplies within a day or two, and now some things aren’t available for a month,” she said.

Delaying the restaurants along with potentially the Marshall Square project.

But either way, there’s progress. And many like Barry Austin are excited.

“That’s going to be good. Just like in Richmond County you have a downtown, so it’s good to have a downtown in Columbia County too,” said Austin.

The developers say that this project at Marshall Square will likely be complete in about 18 to 20 months. But as previously mentioned prices and supplies may push that back. There’s three weeks of demolition still left here.

