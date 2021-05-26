Deputies reveal what may have led up to Little Caesar’s attack that went viral

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reveals a long-standing issue between a woman and the suspect in an attack on her at a local Little Caesar’s that was captured on a viral video.

Richmond County Sheriff Office investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested Brittany Kennedy, 25, on Tuesday in connection with the incident that happened more than a week ago. Kennedy was found in the 300 block of Calvary Drive and booked into county jail on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

An incident report from the sheriff’s agency reveals that the confrontation happened just after 4 p.m. May 17.

A deputy arrived after the attack had ended at the Little Caesar’s at 3221 Wrightsboro Road, but spoke to the 22-year-old victim and watched a surveillance video of the incident, learning along the way that the issue between the two women wasn’t a new one.

The deputy said the surveillance video showed the victim sitting in a chair of the lobby. Then Kennedy entered at 4:07 p.m. and confronted the victim, according to the deputy.

Kennedy spoke to the victim for a few seconds, then grabbed her by the hair on the back of her head and pulled her out of the chair before throwing her to the floor, according to the deputy. Kennedy also grabbed the victim by the hair again and dragged her across the lobby, the deputy wrote.

At this point, the victim was lying flat on her back. Kennedy then got on top of the victim and struck her in the face and head multiple times with a closed fist, according to the deputy.

Kennedy then grabbed the victim by the hair again and dragged her onto the sidewalk in front of the business.

The victim was lying on her side at this point. Kennedy then stood over the victim and stomped on the victim’s head multiple times, causing the victim’s head to strike the concrete each time, according to the deputy.

Bystanders were able to get the victim away from Kennedy and bring her back inside of the business.

Kennedy then left in a Kia sedan, traveling in an unknown direction, the deputy wrote.

The deputy saw that the victim had a swollen and black left eye. Her bottom lip had a large cut on the inside and was severely swollen. She had a large knot on her forehead and multiple cuts on her head, face and neck. She did not lose consciousness, however.

The victim was treated on the scene by an emergency medical crew but refused to go to the hospital by ambulance, the deputy wrote, saying she’d have a friend take her to the hospital later.

The victim stated that she had “been having issues with the suspect for a while now,” the deputy wrote. In fact, Kennedy is a suspect in another incident involving the victim, the deputy wrote.

The victim stated that she a friend of the father of Kennedy’s child.

The victim stated that she did wish to prosecute.

Deputies said they also obtained a copy of the viral video — captured by cellphone separately from the surveillance video — for use as evidence.

