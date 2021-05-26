Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Near record heat will continue | Next chance of rain coming this weekend
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with light winds out of the southwest. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 60s by early this morning.

A lunar eclipse will occur early this morning, but only a partial lunar eclipse will be visible to the CSRA. Part of the full moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow and it will be visible in the CSRA between 5:50-6:10 AM. You will need a good view of the western horizon since the moon will be setting low in the sky. A few clouds will be possible, but if you’re going to be up then it it’s worth trying to check out.

Hot and mostly dry weather continues today. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, but most of the area should stay dry. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry and hot again Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will be in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Our next approaching front is expected to bring us a low chance for rain Friday, but looking more likely on Saturday. Hot highs stick around Friday in the mid to upper 90s.

The front is expected to move through the region Saturday into Saturday night bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. High temperatures do look slightly cooler Saturday in the mid to low 90s.

Drier and slightly cooler air is expected to move in behind the front Sunday. Highs on Sunday should be in the upper 80s. Rain chances look low Sunday, but keep it here for updates during the week.

