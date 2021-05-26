Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Near-record heat continues. Rain chances holding out until the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies this afternoon will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy with light winds out of the southwest. High temperatures look to top out in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, but most of the area should stay dry. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid and upper 60s by early tomorrow morning.

Thursday is looking hot and dry once again. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Our next approaching front is expected to bring us a low chance for rain Friday, but most models are trending towards better rain chances on Saturday. Hot highs stick around for Friday in the mid to upper 90s.

Highs will be staying well above average heading into the weekend.
Highs will be staying well above average heading into the weekend.(WRDW)

The front is expected to move through the region Saturday into Saturday night bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. The good news is that high temperatures do look slightly lower by Saturday in the mid to low 90s.

Drier and slightly cooler air is expected to move in behind the front Sunday. Highs on Sunday should be in the upper 80s. Rain chances look low Sunday, but keep it here for updates as we continue to draw closer to the weekend.

