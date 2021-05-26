Advertisement

CSRA residents enter guilty pleas in Ga. dog-fighting bust

Source: (Public Domain Pictures)
Source: (Public Domain Pictures)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three of seven defendants have admitted in court to participation in a dog-fighting operation broken up in 2018 in Dodge County, according to federal prosecutors.

Entering guilty pleas Wednesday were Benjamin Shinhoster III, 41, of Augusta; Deveon Hood, 34, of Tennille.; and Andre Archer, 23, of Sandersville.

MORE | Swainsboro man becomes 3rd suspect to plead guilty to federal cockfighting counts

Shinhoster pleaded guilty to sponsoring and exhibiting a dog in an animal-fighting venture, while Hood and Archer each pleaded guilty to conspiracy. Each of the charges carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison, with substantial financial penalties and up to three years of supervised release after completion of any prison term.

Sentencing dates have not been set.

The lead defendant in the investigation, James “Pookie” Lampkin, 46, of Eastman, awaits trial.

Also charged and awaiting further legal proceedings are:

  • Xavier Simmons, 34, of Sandersville, charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and attending an animal-fighting venture.
  • Joe Ford, 33, of Elgin, S.C., charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and Attending an animal-fighting venture.
  • Dwight McDuffie, 44, of Eastman, charged with attending an animal-fighting venture.

The investigation began in response to reports of a dogfighting operation when Georgia State Patrol troopers and Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens conducted traffic stops in Eastman, discovering a dog in one of the vehicles that appeared to have been injured while fighting. Sixty-three dogs later were seized at Lampkin’s residence.

An animal rescue operation took custody of the dogs.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
What’s behind the spike in shootings across CSRA?
This was the scene on May 25, 2021, after a small private plane had problems with its nose gear...
Augusta airport briefly shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Kemp bans Georgia from requiring COVID-19 vaccination passports

Latest News

The Marco Polo pays a visit to Savannah on May 26, 2021.
Georgians welcome largest ship to ever come to East Coast
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
Grant Reeder
Aiken County man gets 10 years for sex crimes involving minor
Car-truck crash shuts down part of Powderhouse Road in Aiken County