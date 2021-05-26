CSRA residents enter guilty pleas in Ga. dog-fighting bust

DUBLIN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three of seven defendants have admitted in court to participation in a dog-fighting operation broken up in 2018 in Dodge County, according to federal prosecutors.

Entering guilty pleas Wednesday were Benjamin Shinhoster III, 41, of Augusta; Deveon Hood, 34, of Tennille.; and Andre Archer, 23, of Sandersville.

Shinhoster pleaded guilty to sponsoring and exhibiting a dog in an animal-fighting venture, while Hood and Archer each pleaded guilty to conspiracy. Each of the charges carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison, with substantial financial penalties and up to three years of supervised release after completion of any prison term.

Sentencing dates have not been set.

The lead defendant in the investigation, James “Pookie” Lampkin, 46, of Eastman, awaits trial.

Also charged and awaiting further legal proceedings are:

Xavier Simmons, 34, of Sandersville, charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and attending an animal-fighting venture.

Joe Ford, 33, of Elgin, S.C., charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and Attending an animal-fighting venture.

Dwight McDuffie, 44, of Eastman, charged with attending an animal-fighting venture.

The investigation began in response to reports of a dogfighting operation when Georgia State Patrol troopers and Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens conducted traffic stops in Eastman, discovering a dog in one of the vehicles that appeared to have been injured while fighting. Sixty-three dogs later were seized at Lampkin’s residence.

An animal rescue operation took custody of the dogs.

