Crews respond to Aiken crash involving big-rig, car

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers rushed Wednesday afternoon to the site of a crash involving a big-rig and a vehicle in Aiken County.

The crash involving a fuel tanker and a car was reported around 12:30 p.m. at Powderhouse Road and Athol Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

One of the vehicle was overturned, according to initial reports. The patrol reported it as a non-injury accident.

Powderhouse Road was being closed for a time, according to authorities on the scene.

