Crews respond to Aiken crash involving big-rig, car
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers rushed Wednesday afternoon to the site of a crash involving a big-rig and a vehicle in Aiken County.
The crash involving a fuel tanker and a car was reported around 12:30 p.m. at Powderhouse Road and Athol Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
One of the vehicle was overturned, according to initial reports. The patrol reported it as a non-injury accident.
Powderhouse Road was being closed for a time, according to authorities on the scene.
