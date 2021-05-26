Columbia County schools make face masks optional moving forward

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County schools decided to make masks optional for students moving forward effective for summer school.

You might remember masks were required for middle and high school students when social distancing was not possible. The district says it’s a thing of the past all thanks to the spread slowing in school. And there were parents at the meeting who say they’ve been calling for this for some time.

“That’s why we live in America,” said a Columbia County parent.

It all comes down to freedom of choice some parents say. And now the choice to wear a mask is in the hands of students.

“They need to not get involved with their health choices, their political choices, and have any influence over our children,” said a parent.

This parent said she did not want to show her face on camera, but she tells us she’s a nurse herself. She says the masks and barriers in schools have taken a toll on her student.

“Not just for health reasons, but emotionally for these kids, they can’t interact with their peers, they’re being taught to fear germs, and they are being robbed of their childhood,” said the parent.

And Columbia County’s superintendent says keeping kids together with their teachers and peers to learn is their priority.

“I think our core business is teaching and learning. It’s focusing on the child, it’s focusing on the relationship with their teacher, being able to continue those interactions,” said Dr. Steven Flynt, Columbia County Superintendent.

The district says they’ve been following the numbers and those numbers say COVID is on the decline.

“We finished up with four total positive cases in a week on our last week of school,” he said.

Four cases compared to more than 150 cases in January. And though many students are out for the summer the district says about 500 kids will be headed to Lakeside High for summer school next week.

Now it’s up to them if they wear a mask. And some parents say they’re happy the choice to mask up is back in their hands.

“Because we as parents know best,” said a parent.

Dr. Flynt tells us plans are dependent on cases staying low and the mask policy could change if situations change and there’s more spread. He also says they’re going to be hitting the ground running with a big focus next school year making up for all the learning lost during the pandemic.

And even as our schools return to normal students and bus drivers will still be required wear masks on the school bus. That’s a federal law. Richmond County schools tell us they’ll be reviewing their mask policy for students in extended learning after graduation. Meanwhile, across the river Aiken and all other South Carolina school districts have dropped their mask requirements.

