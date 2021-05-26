Columbia County looks to raise minimum pay, give other workers a raise

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County employees could soon get a pay raise.

Right now, leaders are considering a budget to make $15 an hour the minimum wage for county employees.

On top of that, every current employee who already makes more than that would also get a pay bump.

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the budget June 15.

If it passes, the raises would start July 1, essentially affecting every single county employee in one way or another.

This is a developing story, and News 12 will have more about it later tonight.

SEE THE PROPOSED PAY MATRIX AND COLUMBIA COUNTY BUDGET:

