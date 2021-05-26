Advertisement

Augusta man with medical conditions has been missing for 16 days

Jeffrey Tate Lewis, 59.
Jeffrey Tate Lewis, 59.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials need help finding missing man Jeffrey Tate Lewis who was last seen on May 10.

Tate has grey hair, brown eyes, is 5′8 and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen on May 10 at his home on the 1300 block of Baker Ave. Officials say Lewis has several medical conditions and failed to make his latest appointments. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left home.

If you have any information about where Lewis could be, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706- 821-1048 or 706- 821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
What’s behind the spike in shootings across CSRA?
This was the scene on May 25, 2021, after a small private plane had problems with its nose gear...
Augusta airport briefly shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Rescuers respond to possible stabbing in Aiken County

Latest News

crime scene tape crumpled outside the home (Source: WALB)
SLED investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
Georgia Democrats offer blueprint for other Sun Belt states
Samuel E. Wright attends the 20th Anniversary Performance of 'The Lion King' on Broadway After...
S.C. native Samuel Wright, voice of Sebastian the Crab, dies at 74
Tybee
Scammers trying to prey on Tybee Island vacation visitors