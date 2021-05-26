Augusta man with medical conditions has been missing for 16 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials need help finding missing man Jeffrey Tate Lewis who was last seen on May 10.

Tate has grey hair, brown eyes, is 5′8 and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen on May 10 at his home on the 1300 block of Baker Ave. Officials say Lewis has several medical conditions and failed to make his latest appointments. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left home.

If you have any information about where Lewis could be, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706- 821-1048 or 706- 821-1080.

