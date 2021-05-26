Advertisement

Applications due this Friday for online learning in Richmond County

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is now offering eSchool to Richmond County residents beginning in the 2021-22 school year. eSchool is a choice program for online learning open to students in grades 6th - 12th. eSchool will follow the same academic calendar as our face to face students.

To be successful eSchool students should be independent, strong readers, organized, and disciplined. Students will be required to make a one-year commitment, maintain academic status and attendance.

Students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities and graduate from their zoned school.

eSchool applications are open from May 1 - 28 and students will be selected through the lottery process. Students not selected to attend eSchool will be registered to attend clases at their zoned school.

If you’re interested in applying, fill out your application online at eSchool Richmond County application. For additional information on how this online learning will work for students visit Middle School Program Information or High School Program Information.

