Advertisement

Aiken County students accelerate with new foreign language program

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County School District is trying out a new program to immerse students in new languages. Even though the pandemic has changed the way our children learn already, the results of this new program speak for themselves.

For 7-year-old Drake Mueller, going to class to learn Chinese is a blast.

“It’s my first language I’m learning the most about,” he said. “My favorite is when we did this number thing... Where like we count one person. We would start from number one and go to a certain number, it’s usually 100 which is 一百 in Chinese.”

Mueller is a first-grader at Belvedere Elementary. His dad says he can recognize Chinese letters and writing, and almost two years into the program, he’s seen tremendous growth.

“This is his second year, and I can tell from the acceleration we saw from his first go-around - it’s an even faster acceleration in terms of his reading comprehension, his math skills. He’s going to be our translator when we go visit china one day,” Kurt Mueller said.

Teachers say the younger the kids are, the easier it is for them to pick up and learn any language. And so far they’ve seen massive engagement and participation.

“First and second-graders have energy enough so as a teacher you have to kind of match that energy and she definitely matches that energy,” one Belvedere teacher said.

“This year’s group has just been very successful with the things that they’re learning. It’s not only in math and science, but even conversational has been amazing to watch,” another teacher said.

They say there were concerns with students balancing learning mandarin as well as grade-level standards, but numbers show they’re still seeing accelerated growth.

“Across the board, 30 percent of them fell under that aggressive growth element in our mandarin class. And over 40 percent had aggressive academic growth in math,” Belvedere Principal Allyson Long explained.

They say they’re very impressed with the aggressive growth and they’re eager to see how students like drake flourish over the next few years.

I’m starting to like learning Chinese,” Drake said. “It’s a really cool language.”

Belvedere Elementary says they’re hoping to continue this immersion program up to fifth grade and possibly extend it even further to middle and high school students in Aiken County.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
What’s behind the spike in shootings across CSRA?
This was the scene on May 25, 2021, after a small private plane had problems with its nose gear...
Augusta airport briefly shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Rescuers respond to possible stabbing in Aiken County

Latest News

The sculptured resin bee — also known as the giant resin bee — an invasive bee that could...
Why you should ‘bee’ on the lookout for these flying invaders in Georgia
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
‘On the road to justice’: Victim’s brother speaks out after S.C. weeklong manhunt for wanted man
Aiken County students accelerate with new foreign language program
Aiken County students accelerate with new foreign language program
Meriwether Monument in North Augusta
S.C. Supreme Court to consider whether state’s Heritage Act is constitutional