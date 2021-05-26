Advertisement

Aiken County man gets 10 years for sex crimes involving minor

Grant Reeder
Grant Reeder(WRDW)
By Matthew Enfinger
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man has pleaded guilty after being arrested in 2019 on suspicion of sexual crimes involving a minor.

Grant Reeder pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, criminal solicitation of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree in Aiken County.

He was charged in 2019 with 24 child sex and pornography charges.

He was given a 10-year sentence to be served at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

He will get credit for 651 days served on house arrest.

Judge Clifton Newman said the maximum for the charges could have been 50 years.

The hearing took place Wednesday in Aiken starting at 10 a.m.

