Advertisement

$13M in grant money will help fund 27 infrastructure projects in S.C.

RIA said the money will support water, sewer and storm drainage projects.
RIA said the money will support water, sewer and storm drainage projects.((Source: WAVE 3 News))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved more than $13 million in grants to fund 27 different projects.

RIA said the money will support water, sewer and storm drainage projects.

“Now more than ever, the RIA is committed to helping communities achieve long-term sustainability in water and sewer infrastructure,” said RIA Executive Director Bonnie Ammons. “This is not a new concept. Our grant program often helps to address the most critical needs of a system. But, we are also striving to develop targeted, forward-looking strategies to work together with utilities to build a stronger future.”

This is the second and final round of competitive grants awarded by RIA in fiscal year 2021.

RIA officials said these projects “will benefit more than 81,000 customers in 32 counties, with more than 70% of the projects targeting rural areas.”

Here is a list of this round of grant recipients and projects for our area. You can view the complete list here.

Infrastructure grants for our local CSRA counties.
Infrastructure grants for our local CSRA counties.(Source: RIA)
RELATED: Aiken takes steps toward 7% water and sewer hike

To learn more about RIA or how to apply for grant assistance, visit their website for more information..

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Deputies arrest woman in Little Caesar’s attack that went viral
Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
What’s behind the spike in shootings across CSRA?
This was the scene on May 25, 2021, after a small private plane had problems with its nose gear...
Augusta airport briefly shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Kemp bans Georgia from requiring COVID-19 vaccination passports

Latest News

Grant Reeder
Aiken County man gets 10 years for sex crimes involving minor
Crews respond to Aiken crash involving big-rig, car
Marked road
No serious injuries in crash involving Columbia County deputy
Another hot and humid day will be expected today. (Source: Pixabay)
From cooling centers to energy tips: What to know as heat soars in CSRA