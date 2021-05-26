$13M in grant money will help fund 27 infrastructure projects in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved more than $13 million in grants to fund 27 different projects.

RIA said the money will support water, sewer and storm drainage projects.

“Now more than ever, the RIA is committed to helping communities achieve long-term sustainability in water and sewer infrastructure,” said RIA Executive Director Bonnie Ammons. “This is not a new concept. Our grant program often helps to address the most critical needs of a system. But, we are also striving to develop targeted, forward-looking strategies to work together with utilities to build a stronger future.”

This is the second and final round of competitive grants awarded by RIA in fiscal year 2021.

RIA officials said these projects “will benefit more than 81,000 customers in 32 counties, with more than 70% of the projects targeting rural areas.”

Here is a list of this round of grant recipients and projects for our area. You can view the complete list here.

Infrastructure grants for our local CSRA counties. (Source: RIA)

To learn more about RIA or how to apply for grant assistance, visit their website for more information..

