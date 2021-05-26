Deputies still looking for suspect in Augusta shooting that injured 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are still looking for a possible suspect in a shooting incident that happened on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call about an aggravated assault at 12:54 a.m. in the 1700 block of Tamarind Way.

On the scene, deputies spoke to a witness who was hosting a party at her home when she and her guests heard shots fired in the area.

Deputies found one gunshot victim who had been struck in the right leg multiple times. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center to be treated.

Several shell casings and an unspent round of bullets were found at the scene.

Deputies also found another person who told them his vehicle’s radiator was struck by a stray bullet. The damage caused coolant from the radiator to leak onto the street.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact Investigator Stephen Brown at 706-821-4848 or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

Deputies earlier were looking for Jondell Lynch, 24, and Ray Streetman, 24 for questioning but no longer are.

