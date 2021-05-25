With school out for summer local organizations are ready to help feed children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents it’s that time of year. School is letting out for summer. While summer can be fun it can also be stressful for parents who struggle to feed their family.

We talked to a few different organizations today about this. And there are options. Our area YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs both have summer feeding programs. And if you’re looking to feed your kids this summer they may be able to help.

The Boys and Girls Clubs plan to feed thousands of kids in our area this summer.

“We offer three meals a day, we offer breakfast, lunch, and a healthy snack each and every day for our club members,” said Maria Henry, Boys & Girls Club of the CSRA.

The club will hold a six week camp starting in two weeks where kids will be fed every day.

“Our area YMCA is planning to serve up more than 5,000 meals per day,” said Catie McCauley, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta Chief Operating Officer. “We’re gonna be feeding kids Monday-Friday. We’ll be doing our mobile cafes, so mobile buses will be going out into our communities to feed our kids.”

McCaulley says those buses will go out into some of our rural areas, too.

“Oftentimes those are the counties that may have a bigger need, and we like to make sure that we’re reaching out and going to those areas,” she said.

And in one of those areas you’ll find Eugene Washington. The chairman of the Concerned Citizens of Jefferson County who is trying to bring one of Louisville’s old community centers back to life.

“We’re gonna bring this center back new and improved. Better than it used to be...trust me,” said Eugene Washington, Concerned Citizens of Jefferson County Chairman.

Washington is trying to work with the housing authority to give kids in his community a place to go after school and during the summer months. And while it may take a lot of time and effort he’s determined.

“I learned one thing. If you don’t quit things will happen and we’re gonna push forward,” he said.

If you’re interested in enrolling of either of these summer programs, visit: YMCA of Greater Augusta or Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.