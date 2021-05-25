Advertisement

Why former Edgefield federal prison worker could end up as an inmate there

Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield
Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal grand jury has returned a seven-count indictment charging a former employee of the Federal Correction Institution Edgefield with mail fraud and theft of government funds.

Jonathan Kent Owens, 39, of North Augusta, is charged with five counts of mail fraud, one count of theft of government property and one count of theft of government funds.

The indictment alleges that over a five-year period and through his employment as an information technology specialist at the federal prison, Owens falsely reported and disguised the purchases of over $21,000 worth of certain items to appear as legitimate purchases. Alleged items purchased for personal benefit include a truck suspension lift kit, sunglasses, wading boots, shoes and clothing.

The indictment further alleges that Owens misreported his time and attendance records to receive payment of approximately 120 hours of overtime to which he was not entitled.

Owens could get a maximum of 20 years imprisonment per count and a fine of $250,000, according to federal prosecutors.

