Two men injured in Hampton Ave Shooting

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men were injured tonight in a shooting at 1337 Hampton Ave NW.

Around 6:51 pm, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Hampton Ave NW for shots fired call. As deputies arrived at 1337 Hampton Ave NW, they found 2 Black males with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

Both gunshot victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a green in color Cadillac Escalade with dark tint stop near the scene, shots were fired and quickly drove away.

If anyone has any information that would lead to the suspect vehicle, possible suspects, or video, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

