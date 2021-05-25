Advertisement

USDA to begin paying off loans of minority farmers in June

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said we cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the...
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said we cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States.(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Minority farmers who for decades have faced systemic discrimination will begin to receive debt relief beginning in early June under what Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack calls one of the most significant pieces of civil rights legislation in decades.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced Friday it has published the first notice of funding availability under the American Rescue Plan Act for borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans.

A subsequent notice for farmers with government-guaranteed loans held by private lenders will be published within 120 days.

Vilsack has called the debt relief a “major civil rights victory,” saying it responds to systemic discrimination perpetrated against farmers and ranchers of color by the Agriculture Department.

MORE: Secret Subsidies: Payments to farms allowed to stretch far beyond rural America, sowing concern about who gets what
RELATED: USDA extends pandemic flexibilities for school meals, day cares through June 2022

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta deadly shooting was in self-defense, deputies say
Brandon Antonio Williams
28-year-old man arrested in Williston double homicide
Aaron Azeem Williams
Man charged in weekend Aiken County murder
Tyler Terry is shown after his arrest May 24, 2021, in Chester County, S.C.
After weeklong manhunt with 300 S.C. officers, murder suspect caught
Shooting
New flare-up of shootings claims 4 lives in CSRA, others across 2-state

Latest News

South Carolina is allotted $2.1 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief...
S.C. public schools gain access to federal COVID relief funds
Remembering Lt. Jenkins and David Nicholson, two major losses in our first responder community
Two major losses in our first responder community. A Lincoln County firefighter and paramedic...
Tragedy strikes Augusta Fire, EMS community
Gas prices, traffic, and tourism: What to know ahead of Memorial Day weekend in S.C.