These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies released photos of two men they said tried to steal nearly $1,300 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday at the supercenter at 260 Bobby Jones Expressway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A loss-prevention officer told a deputy two men placed items into a shopping cart and proceeded to self-checkout. While at self-checkout, the men placed all the items into Walmart bags but only paid for eight items worth $26 using a pre-paid debit card.

The men didn’t pay for the $1,290.87 in other items, deputies said.

They then proceeded to the grocery exit, where they are stopped by an employee who was checking receipts.

At this point, one of the men exited the store while the other stayed with the cart of stolen items, deputies said.

The man was unable to produce a receipt, so he abandoned the cart and exited the store without any items, including the items he paid for.

The employee was able to recover all the stolen items.

Deputies also released a photo of a shoplifting suspect at another Walmart.

This incident happened Friday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 300 S. Belair Road in Martinez. The woman in the photo scanned some items but failed to scan others before paying and exiting the store.

Anyone with information about this woman is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800. (WRDW)

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.