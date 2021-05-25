Advertisement

These 2 tried to shoplift $1,290 from Martinez Walmart, deputies say

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies released photos of two men they said tried to steal nearly $1,300 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday at the supercenter at 260 Bobby Jones Expressway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A loss-prevention officer told a deputy two men placed items into a shopping cart and proceeded to self-checkout. While at self-checkout, the men placed all the items into Walmart bags but only paid for eight items worth $26 using a pre-paid debit card.

MORE | Why former Edgefield prison worker could end up as an inmate there

The men didn’t pay for the $1,290.87 in other items, deputies said.

They then proceeded to the grocery exit, where they are stopped by an employee who was checking receipts.

At this point, one of the men exited the store while the other stayed with the cart of stolen items, deputies said.

The man was unable to produce a receipt, so he abandoned the cart and exited the store without any items, including the items he paid for.

The employee was able to recover all the stolen items.

Deputies also released a photo of a shoplifting suspect at another Walmart.

This incident happened Friday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 300 S. Belair Road in Martinez. The woman in the photo scanned some items but failed to scan others before paying and exiting the store.

Anyone with information about this woman is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
Anyone with information about this woman is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.(WRDW)

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta deadly shooting was in self-defense, deputies say
Brandon Antonio Williams
28-year-old man arrested in Williston double homicide
Tyler Terry is shown after his arrest May 24, 2021, in Chester County, S.C.
After weeklong manhunt with 300 S.C. officers, murder suspect caught
Aaron Azeem Williams
Man charged in weekend Aiken County murder
Shooting
Here are the details on violence across river region in recent days

Latest News

Murder suspect Tyler Terry appeared in court for a bond hearing on May 25, 2021. Terry was...
After 1-week manhunt, S.C. murder suspect denied bond in 1st court appearance
Antonio Burden
Augusta commissioners vote to offer job to sole finalist for fire chief
Felon earns decades in prison for 2-state crime spree that included Augusta, Aiken
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Kemp bans Georgia from requiring COVID-19 vaccination passports