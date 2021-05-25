Splash pads opening around the CSRA region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spring is here and so are splash pads! Splash pads are beginning to open up all around the two-state region. These outdoor water playgrounds are the perfect place to bring your kids for a warm fun-filled spring day.

Below we have a full list of all the splash pad’s in town and when they’re expected to open.

Evans Library Pavillion Park

7022 Evans Towne Center Blvd. Evans, GA

The splash pad is located directly behind Columbia County Library. Amenities include a covered seating area, restrooms, and a playground.

Opening day is April 1, 2021.

Hours: Open until dusk

Evans Towne Center Park

7016 Evans Towne Center Blvd. Evans, GA

The splash pad is located near the gazebo at the amphitheater. Amenities include a covered seating area, restrooms, and a playground.

Opening day is April 1, 2021

Hours: Open until dusk

Gateway Park Splash Pad

215 Partnership Drive Grovetown, GA

The splash pad at the park. Amenities include a covered seating area, restrooms, and a playground.

Opening day is April 1, 2021

Hours: Open until dusk

Charles H. Evans Community Center and Splash Pad

1886 Highland Ave. Augusta, GA

The splash pad is located across the street from Daniel Air Field. Amenities include picnic tables and restrooms.

Opening day TBA. $2 admission.

Summerfield Park

738 Old Edgefield Road North Augusta, SC

The splash pad is located down the street from Greg Gas Plus. Amenities include a covered seating area, restrooms, and playgrounds and fields.

Opening day is May 29, 2021.

Aiken Sprayground

651 Old Airport Road Aiken, SC

The splash pad is located in Citizens Park. Amenities include a covered seating area, restrooms, greenspace, and is fully fenced in.

Hours: Mondays: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturdays: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sundays: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Opening day is April 1, 2021.

8th Street Splash Pad

8th Street Augusta, GA

The splash pad is located Downtown Augusta near the Marriot Hotel. Amenities include park benches.

Opening day TBA.

Brookfield Park

2740 Mayo Road Augusta GA 30909

The splash pad is located at Brookfield Park. Amenities include a comfort station, two picnic areas, two shelters, a water feature, a walking track, and two playgrounds.

Opening day TBA.

Riverview Park Splash Pad

100 Riverview Park Dr. North Augusta, SC 29841

The splash pad is located at Brookfield Park. Amenities include a bathroom nearby, benches, shade trees/cover, a grass area, and a playground.

Opening day is May 29, 2021.

Sassafras Splash Pad

3187 Augusta Rd. Warrenville, SC 29851

The splash pad is located right next to the Burnettown Municipal Building. Amenities include a covered seating area/shade, a playground, and is fully fenced in.

The splash pad will open Memorial Day to Labor Day. Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.