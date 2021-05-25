S.C. woman arrested for trying to bring loaded handgun onto plane, TSA says

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIS) - A South Carolina woman was arrested after she tried bringing a loaded pistol onto her flight at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, officers with the Transportation Security Administration say.

According to TSA officers, the .38 caliber pistol was loaded with five bullets.

Officials say a TSA officer spotted the handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor. Port Authority Police responded to the checkpoint and detained the woman for questioning before arresting her on a weapons charge.

In addition to being arrested, she also faces a stiff federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint.

It was the third gun detected by TSA officers so far this year, tying the number caught during all 12 months of 2020 in a little less than five months of 2021.

