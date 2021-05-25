S.C. teacher makes history with largest shark catch in state

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Greenville teacher caught has broken the record for the largest shark catch in the state.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed this latest shark catch is now the largest of its kind recorded in state history at 173 lbs., 5 oz.

Nicole Colwell reeled in the spinner shark just off of Edisto Island. She is a business and computer science teacher at Berea High School.

When she’s not shark wrangling, she enjoys traveling and coaching the girls’ lacrosse team at JL Mann High School.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.