S.C. public schools gain access to federal COVID relief funds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina public schools are receiving a historic amount of money after Congress passed the American Rescue Plan in March.

South Carolina is allotted $2.1 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

Districts will not be able to access these funds until they submit their plans for how they will spend the money. August 24 is the deadline for districts to submit their plans to receive this third round of assistance.

While 66 percent of the funding will be from the federal government, South Carolina Department of Education Chief Communications Officer Ryan Brown says the American Rescue Plan requires that state education agencies also submit a state application to receive the remaining third of the funding.

Brown says 20 percent of these funds must be used by districts to address learning loss through evidence-based interventions, like summer learning or summer enrichment, extended day, comprehensive afterschool programs, or extended school year programs.

Districts must not only prove that the programs respond to students’ academic, social, and emotional needs, but Brown says they also need to address the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on certain student subgroups.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.